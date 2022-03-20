HARTWELL, G.A. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested and charged in Hartwell Sunday morning.
According to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Lavonia Highway for an argument that started before midnight on Saturday.
Deputies arrested and charged 34-year-old Jake Elliott Carter and 64-year-old James Rick Carter on multiple charges.
Jake Elliott Carter was charged with the following, according to HCSO:
- aggravated battery
- aggravated assault
- possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- terroristic threats and acts
- three charges of cruel to children in the 3rd degree
James Rick Carter was charged with the following, deputies said:
- terroristic threat and acts
- pointing a gun/pistol towards another
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing and more charges are pending.