OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Virginia men were charged after a road rage shooting at an exit along Interstate 85 in Oconee County.

The shooting happened early Tuesday afternoon at Exit 1 on I-85.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the two vehicles involved were headed southbound on Interstate 85 when a Nissan reportedly swerved in front of a Toyota 4Runner causing it to run off the road onto the shoulder.

Investigators said the Nissan stopped in front of the 4Runner and two people got out and approached the 4Runner before that driver got back on the road and took Exit 1 toward Highway 11 northbound.

The Nissan eventually chased the Toyota to the I-85 southbound onramp from Highway 11 when shots were fired from the Nissan at the Toyota, deputies said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the gunfire damaged a window and tire on the Toyota.

The Toyota eventually made it to the southbound Welcome Center along Interstate 85 in Georgia.

Georgia State Patrol stopped the Nissan along Highway 77 in Hart County.

Both people in the Nissan, identified as 42-year-old Derek Coleman of Prince George, VA, and 45-year-old Enrico Mayes of Petersburg, VA, were arrested and taken to the Hart County Jail.

Both are facing charges of attempted murder, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.