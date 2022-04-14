SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men are facing drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw a silver Saturn Vue traveling on Sibley Street with an improper tag, which prompted a traffic stop.

Once the deputy walked to the vehicle, he noticed three men inside the vehicle, two in the front and one in the back.

According to the incident report, the deputy began talking to the driver of the vehicle. The driver identified himself as James Stanback.

Once additional units arrived, deputies asked the other two men, Justin Robinson, 35, of Spartanburg, and Thomas Young. to step out of the vehicle.

Once they stepped out of the vehicle, deputies saw a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that deputies said was consistent with meth.

Deputies located the following items in the car:

two baggies of a crystal-like substance

one baggie of black substance

SC ID belonging to “Samuel Wright”

10 white round pills

The incident report said the SC ID revealed that the man who identified himself as “James Stanback” was actually Samuel Wright, 52, of Inman.

According to deputies, Wright was attempting to conceal his identity due to him having three active arrest warrants out of Spartanburg City.

Deputies arrested Wright at the scene.

According to the incident report, Robinson told deputies that he did not know of any narcotics being in the vehicle.

Once deputies conducted a field test on the substances that were located where Robinson was seating, he was arrested.

The incident report said the crystal-like substance came back positive for the presence of amphetamines. The white pills tested positive for clonazepam.

Both Wright and Robinson were taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Once there, deputies found a substance on Wright’s person, which tested positive for cocaine base.

Deputies charged Wright with possession of methamphetamine/ cocaine base of less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance. Wright’s bond was set at $13,000.

Robinson was charged with possession of methamphetamine/ cocaine base of less than one gram and possession of a controlled substance. Robinson’s bond was set at $5,000.

According to the incident report, Thomas Young was released at the scene due to the narcotics being located outside of his control.