2 men facing charges following drug busts in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Union officials said two men were arrested last week following two separate drug busts.

On Oct. 1, DEU executed a search warrant at an apartment complex, located on Cedar Lane Road, to find a pill press operation.

Due to the potential dangerous levels of powders and drugs used to make illicit pressed pills, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit assisted with the bust.

During the search, investigators found approximately 3.6 ounces of methamphetamine and 4 ounces of fentanyl.

Shaunte Lane, 42, was arrested and charged with trafficking heroin/fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine, according to DEU.

On Oct. 2, DEU arrested a man following a drug bust at an apartment complex on Century Drive in Greenville.

DEU investigators waited for a vehicle to arrive at the complex and intercepted the driver and a large quantity of methamphetamine and heroin, according to a press release from DEU.

Investigators then searched the apartment and found an additional 86 grams of methamphetamine, 72.3 grams of heroin, three guns, a kilo/tablet press, a quantity of white counterfeit Xanax, 11 ounces of unidentified powders, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money.

Michael Kennedy, 27, was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin, according to DEU.

Greenville Police Department Crime Response Team assisted with the second bust.