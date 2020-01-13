2 men faked vehicle thefts, burned them in Greenwood Co., deputies say

Michael Page (left)) and Thomas Chandler (right) (From: Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office)

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Two Greenwood County men are accused of burning two vehicles and a camper on a secluded dirt road in early January.

Thomas Broome Chandler and Michael Shane Page have both been charged with three counts of third degree Arson and Criminal Conspiracy.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler reported to deputies that the three vehicles were stolen on January 3.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicles were found hours later on Warner Road, just a few miles from where the theft was reported.

Deputies discovered the charred remains of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2019 Coachmen Camper. They say a 2012 Ford F650 was also damaged by fire.

SLED was called in to assist with the investigation into the suspicious fires.

Investigators said they later determined that Chandler and Page conspired to intentionally set fire to the vehicles after reporting them stolen in an attempt to profit off of the theft.

Chandler has also been charged with Filing a False Report of a Felony.