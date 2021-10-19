2 men wanted for probation violations, arrested after community complaints in Asheville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men wanted for federal probation violations were arrested after community complaints Monday in Asheville.

Asheville Police Department responded to Atkinson Street.  

Officers arrested Darius Demond Lamont Wright, 32, and Sadiq Mafia Devoe Jones, 19. 

During the arrest, officers seized two guns. 

According to the police department, Wright and Jones were wanted for Federal Probation violations.  

Wright was charged with three counts of hit and run with damage. Jones was charged with possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed gun and second degree trespass.

Wright and Jones are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.    

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store