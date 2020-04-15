2 men wanted for shooting that killed 19-year-old, injured 3 others in Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men are wanted after a shooting in Greenwood County that killed one person and injured three others.

Narkevious Reid and Dashawn Hurley are wanted for murder and attempted murder.

On April 8 at 2:11 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at Hillcrest Condominiums on Parkway Court.

Deputies located one victim who reported being shot in the foot, but advised there was another gunshot victim in the apartment.

A second victim was located inside the apartment, suffering from a gunshot, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, deputies say.

Deputies later learned of two additional gunshot victims, who reportedly transported themselves to a hospital.

It was confirmed that these victims were shot during the same incident.

Trivoriaye Mandell Alston, 19, of Greenwood died at about 2:50 p.m. at the hospital, deputies say.

A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.