2 more arrested after shooting at Economy Inn in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Economy Inn in Greenville County early Sunday morning.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Dentria Quient Garnett has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first degree burglary, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy while 55-year-old Earl Eugene Browning has been charged with armed robbery, first degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

The shooting happened just after 3:00am at the Economy Inn on Augusta Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

According to warrants, the suspects forced their way into victim’s room to rob him.

Jarvis Kanard (From: Greenville Co. Detention Center)

Investigators had already charged 31-year-old Jarvis Jerome Kanard with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and first degree burglary.

Kanard and Garnett are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond. Browning is being held on $50,000 bond.

Deputies also said that the victim and suspects knew each other and the shooting is believed to be drug-related.