2 more charged in connection with 2017 disappearance of Rena Beamer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Investigators have charged two more people in connection with the 2017 cold case disappearance of Rena Beamer in Greenville County.

Beth Edith Beamer (From: Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 83-year-old Rena Hefner Beamer was reportedly last seen in early summer 2017.

Deputies announced last Friday that Beamer’s primary caregiver, 46-year-old Beth Edith Beamer, was arrested in connection with the case.

The sheriff’s office said they believed Rena Beamer died in August 2017.

Deputies said that Beth Beamer provided false information to investigators and diverted the victim’s social security benefits for her own personal use before dumping her body outside of Greenville County.

A Greenville County deputy was also fired in connection with the case and is the focus of a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigation, the sheriff’s office announced last week.

Investigators said Wednesday that the victim’s grandchildren, 28-year-old Tabitha Edith Shook and 23-year-old Madilyn Janet Ballard, have both been charged with Obstruction of Investigation.

Shook is also charged with Unauthorized Removal of a Dead Body.

Warrants said that both Shook and Ballard lied to investigators and that Shook assisted with the removal of the victim’s body.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said that Rena Beamer’s body has not yet been found.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Rena Beamer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Deputies said Ballard turned herself in to investigators on June 8 and was released on a $50,000 bond.

Shook was arrested in Lincoln County, North Carolina last Saturday and is awaiting extradition.