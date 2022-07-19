COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two more cases of monkeypox have been reported in South Carolina, including one in the Upstate.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said four of the cases are in the Midlands and the last case is in the Lowcountry.

The first confirmed cases of the rare viral illness were reported by DHEC on July 8th.

There have been a total of more than 14,500 monkeypox cases reported worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of those, 2,107 of those cases are in the United States.

Monkeypox is spread mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has the virus.

“It can spread from human to human, that’s not very effective, but it can happen,” explained Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease expert with Prisma Health. “It happens mostly through physical contact with lesions but it can also be spread through contact with contaminated towels, bedsheets, or very close and prolonged contact with other infected patients.”

People who have been exposed or are at a higher risk to be exposed to monkeypox are recommended to get a vaccination, according to the CDC.

“The virus is rarely fatal,” said Dr. Albrecht. “But it can cause pretty significant illness and significantly painful rashes which can cause scarring when these lesions heal.”