2 more suspects ID’d after Boiling Springs package thefts, Inman car theft, deputies say

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies have identified two other suspects wanted in connection with November package thefts in Boiling Springs and a car theft Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old Amber Nicole Aiken of Pickens and 26-year-old Franklin Floyd Bentley of Marietta.

Deputies had previously charged 37-year-old Cristy Denine Cummings of Easley with Grand Larceny, Financial Transaction Card Theft, Receiving Stolen Goods, and seven counts of Petit Larceny.

Cristy Cummings (From: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Cummings was arrested Monday morning by Greer Police along with two other people who are unrelated to the package thefts and car theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cummings was interviewed by investigators and was cooperative which led to the identification of Aiken and Bentley as suspects.

Aiken is wanted on warrants for five counts of Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, and Receiving Stolen Goods while Bentley is wanted on warrants for Grand Larceny and Receiving Stolen Goods.

NOVEMBER CRIMES

The sheriff’s office said a man’s car was stolen from the parking lot of the Circle K on Asheville Highway near Inman around 3:00am on November 27.

The victim told deputies that he left his car running and unlocked when he went inside the convenience store to buy items before work and when he came out the car had been stolen, according to the report.

Deputies said the victim remembered seeing two women in a white SUV parked near his car.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video showed the two woman appeared to be the same suspects wanted in connection with the theft of packages from porches in a Boiling Springs subdivision.

At least three packages were taken from homes in the Glen Lake subdivision around 3:00pm on November 27 by suspects in a white Cadillac SUV, deputies said.

Deputies say that SUV had been stolen from Greenville County but was found behind First Church of the Nazarene on Asheville Highway on November 29.

Anyone with information on the location of Aiken or Bentley is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or submit a tip to https://www.spartanburgcs.com.