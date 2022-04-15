OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two new K-9s took an oath Friday at the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 Officer Zeke and K-9 Officer Chase were joined by their handlers, Deputy P.J. Heaton and Corporal Chris Johnson at the ceremony.

K-9 officer Zeke is 4-years-old and is also a black Labrador. K-9 Officer Chase is a black Labrador and is 18 months old.

K-9 Officer Zeke with Deputy P.J. Heaton (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

K-9 Officer Chase with Corporal Chris Johnson (Source: Oconee County Sheriff’s Office)

Zeke and Chase’s primary duties will be detecting narcotics.

“The addition of the newest K-9 officers was done without any taxpayer money, except for training and expenses related to their training,” said Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “K-9 officers Chase and Zeke will work with their handlers, along with our other K-9’s and their handlers, in order to continue our work to detect illegal narcotics and explosives in Oconee County.”

In 2021, the K-9 officers and their handlers completed 853 hours of training, which was in addition to the annual law enforcement training hours required by all deputies.

K-9 Officer Zeke and K-9 Officer Chase will live with their partners and their families.