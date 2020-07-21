2 people, 10 pets exposed to rabid cat in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control officials released information Tuesday about a rabid cat in Honea Path.

According to DHEC, the cat tested positive for rabies on July 17.

Two people and 10 pets were exposed to the cat, according to DHEC.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” David Vaughan, director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, said. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal.”

DHEC said the easiest way to protect pets against rabies is to keep their rabies vaccination up to date. If you notice your pet has a wound and you do not know how it happened, DHEC said you should consider that you pet may have been exposed to rabies. Click here to find contact information for your local Environmental Affair Office.

This was the third animal in Abbeville County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 71 cases statewide, DHEC said.

