2 people, 2 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – State health officials said two people and two pets were exposed to a rabid skunk in Greenwood County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the skunk was found near Puckett Town Road and Sumter Forest Road near the Bradley community.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC for testing on October 25 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

DHEC said two people were potentially exposed along with two dogs. The dogs will be quarantined.

The skunk is the second animal in Greenwood County to test positive for rabies this year and the 82nd in South Carolina.