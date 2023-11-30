ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were potentially exposed to a rabid goat in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the goat was found near Milwee Creek Road and Blackman Road in the Sandy Springs area.

DHEC said two people and another goat were exposed to the rabid goat. The pet goat will be quarantined.

According to DHEC, the rabid goat was taken to the University of Georgia’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital for testing on November 28 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

This is the sixth animal to test positive for rabies in Anderson County in 2023. There have been 74 rabies cases statewide this year.