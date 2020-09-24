2 people intentionally hit by vehicle at Anderson Co. apartments, deputies say

Law enforcement at scene of crash at apartment complex in Anderson Co., September 24, 2020.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies said two people were intentionally hit by a vehicle at an apartment complex near Belton, Thursday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Oak Forest Apartments on Calhoun Road for two people who were hit by a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies who responded to the scene learned that a suspect intentionally drove into the two victims.

One victim was flown to the hospital while the other was taken by ambulance. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Detectives are currently on scene and are investigating the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.