2 people treated for possible overdoses, 6 total taken to hospital from Asheville inn

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Getty Images

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – According to the Asheville Fire Department, two people had a possible overdose at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.

AFD said they responded just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the inn. On the scene, they treated two people for possible overdoses, however, four additional people came to them with concerns about their conditions.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Omni Grove Park Inn released the following statement:

“On Saturday night there was an unfortunate situation at the hotel. All guests involved were transported to the hospital, and the Asheville Police Department was present facilitating all necessary actions. We are unable to disclose or confirm specifics due to guest confidentiality. Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we continue to work closely with health care and police officials.”

Omni Grove Park Inn officials

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store