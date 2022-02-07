2 people treated for possible overdoses, 6 total taken to hospital from Asheville inn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – According to the Asheville Fire Department, two people had a possible overdose at Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville.

AFD said they responded just before 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 to the inn. On the scene, they treated two people for possible overdoses, however, four additional people came to them with concerns about their conditions.

A total of six people were taken to the hospital, officials said.

Omni Grove Park Inn released the following statement:

“On Saturday night there was an unfortunate situation at the hotel. All guests involved were transported to the hospital, and the Asheville Police Department was present facilitating all necessary actions. We are unable to disclose or confirm specifics due to guest confidentiality. Our hearts go out to those who were affected, and we continue to work closely with health care and police officials.” Omni Grove Park Inn officials

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.