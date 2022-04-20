CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Two pets were exposed to a rabid raccoon in Cherokee County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the raccoon was found near Sarratt School Road and A and T Drive west of Gaffney.

The two dogs which were exposed will be quarantined. No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC for testing on April 18 and was confirmed to have rabies the next day.

This is the second animal from Cherokee County to test positive for rabies this year. There have been 18 rabid animals statewide in 2022.

South Carolina averages 148 positive rabies cases per year. There were 101 in 2021.