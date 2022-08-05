GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two pets were exposed to a rabid raccoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the raccoon was found near Georgia Road and Bethany Road in Simpsonville.

The raccoon was submitted for testing Wednesday and was confirmed to have rabies the following day.

DHEC said two dogs were exposed and will have to quarantine as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

No people are known to have been exposed at this time.

This is the second animal in Greenville County to test positive for rabies according to DHEC.

There have been 46 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.