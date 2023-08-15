A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ABBEVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two men who broke into an Abbeville home and robbed four children at gunpoint have pleaded guilty to burglary and armed robbery charges.

20-year-old Adrian Thomas pleaded guilty Monday while 21-year-old Xavier Burton pleaded guilty in June to first degree burglary and armed robbery charges.

Burton was sentenced to 17 years in prison for the 2022 home invasion while Thomas was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Burton and Thomas broke into an Abbeville home in May 2022 and threatened four children – all under the age of 14 – at gunpoint.

The two questioned the children about the location of any money or weapons in the home.

They eventually left the home, taking multiple cell phones, a gaming console, and a 65-inch television.

“The conduct of these two violent criminals – holding kids at gunpoint while robbing their home – is despicable,” said Solicitor David Stumbo said.

The solicitor’s office said the charges are classified as violent and most serious in South Carolina and they will not be eligible for parole or early release.