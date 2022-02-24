ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police arrested a man accused of robbing two others at gunpoint during what was supposed to be a shoe sale at an Asheville home.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the robbery happened Tuesday night at a home in southeast Asheville.

Investigators said the suspect, 18-year-old Marqua R. Hines, robbed two people during the sale of a pair of shoes.

Asheville Police said Hines took a gun, wallets, keys, cash, and shoes from two victims.

Officers arrested Hines later Tuesday and charged him with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Larceny of a Firearm, and two counts of Communicating Threats.

Hines is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.