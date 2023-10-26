UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Two men were sentenced Monday following a 2021 narcotics investigation in Union County.

Officials said Joshua Keith Price and Mark Anthony Caldwell pleaded guilty to distribution of narcotics and possession of a firearm during the furtherance of drug trafficking.

The investigation began in the summer of 2021 when the Union Public Safety Department received citizen complaints about possible drug activity in the Toney Estates area in the city.

These complaints led to a traffic stop in July 2021, in which Caldwell was arrested for distribution of fentanyl according to officers.

In December 2021, an obtained search warrant for a residence on Wimbleton Road and the warrant led to a seizure of fentanyl pills, steroids, multiple firearms, and a large amount of money.

Price and Caldwell were arrested on state charges at that time, officials said.

In 2022, the US Drug Enforcement Agency in Greenville adopted the case and presented it

to the US Attorney’s Office where it was accepted for prosecution.

Price received a sentence of 106 months and Caldwell received 132 months.