2 separate homicides under investigation in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 8:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on Christ School Road in Arden.

Once deputies arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are in the process of executing search warrants and K-9 searches at Christ School Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies also responded at 10:30 a.m. to East Asheville Storage on US-70 in Swannanoa in reference to a shooting.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Gregory Alan Gaines, of Black Mountain.

Randall Scott McCaul was arrested and charged with homicide.

The sheriff’s office said the Gainers and McCaul knew each other and the shooting was the result of a dispute.