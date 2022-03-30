ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after two people were shot Wednesday afternoon at a home in Asheville.

Asheville Police responded to a home on Short Michigan Avenue shortly after 3:30pm for reports of a shooting.

Officers arriving at the home found two people who had been shot. Both were taken to Mission Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were able to find the shooter nearby and take him into custody.

48-year-old DeMarcus Antonio Royal was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, according to Asheville Police.

Officers said Royal also had six open warrants for probation violations and a warrant for Resist/Delay/Obstruct a police officer.

Royal is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.