GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on West Bramlett Road just before 7:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a man and woman who had each been shot.

Both victims were alert and conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.