GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are in the hospital after they were shot Tuesday night in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area of the 1100 block of White Horse Road.

Deputies said they then received a report of a gunshot victim at a home on North Old Fork Shoals Road.

That victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said that they then received another call for a gunshot victim who was brought to Greenville Memorial Hospital. That victim was in serious condition, investigators said.

Greenville County deputies said they’re still working to determine if the incidents are all related.

Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.