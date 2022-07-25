GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at a business on Piedmont Highway.

Deputies said they found two people who had been shot at least once.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the victims.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter ran from the scene but was taken into custody on Helen Drive a short time later.

7News spoke to the owner of the building who said they were in the process of moving in when the shooting happened.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.