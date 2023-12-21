SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting which sent two people to the hospital in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:57 p.m., deputies were called to the 200 block of Kingswood Avenue in reference to a shooting.

On the scene, deputies found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office issued a mobile alert asking people in the area to be on the lookout for a Hispanic male wearing a grey shirt and a red hoodie.

This is a developing story and we will update as we get more information.