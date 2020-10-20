2 shot in vehicle on Griffin Rd. in Anderson Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
crime-scene-generic_1521462828721.png

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people were shot inside a vehicle in Anderson County, Monday evening.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on Griffin Road around 7:00pm.

Investigators said a man was shot in the neck and a woman was shot in the lower leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and their conditions are not known at this time.

Detectives and forensic investigators have responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories