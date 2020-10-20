2 shot in vehicle on Griffin Rd. in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say two people were shot inside a vehicle in Anderson County, Monday evening.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the shooting on Griffin Road around 7:00pm.

Investigators said a man was shot in the neck and a woman was shot in the lower leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and their conditions are not known at this time.

Detectives and forensic investigators have responded to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.