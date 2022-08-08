ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found shot in the woods near an Anderson business Monday.

Anderson Police said they were called to the Nutty Sweet Shop on East River Street around noon for a shooting with injuries.

Officers arrived to find a victim lying in the woods near the business who told them that he and his friends had been shot.

Another victim, who was found on a trail further in the woods, had also been shot. A third person with the victims was not hurt.

Investigators said the three men had just left the Corner Stop on Bolt Drive and were talking on a trail from East River Street to the Belton Woods Apartments when two of the men were shot.

Police said both victims were shot in their legs and that one victim required immediate surgery.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.