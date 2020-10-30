2 shot on Rocking M Lane in Oconee Co., sheriff’s office says

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after two people were shot along Rocking M Lane in Oconee County Thursday evening.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene off of Mountain Road and Westminster Highway north of Westminster around 7:40pm.

The sheriff’s office said two medical helicopters were called to the scene for the victims.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.