COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies were inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Deputy First Class John Berry, III died from complications of COVID-19.

His End of Watch was September 19, 2021.

The second deputy inducted was Deputy First Class Austin Aldridge.

Deputy Aldridge was killed in the line of duty on June 21, 2022, when he responded to a domestic violence call.

Both of these deputies were among 3 others including Town Marshal Tobias Penninge, Corporal Roy “Drew” Barr, Jr. and Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley who were inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022.

“This ceremony marks a time where we can come together with the families and departments of our fallen officers and remember them for the heroes they are,” said SCDPS Director Robert G. Woods, IV. “As we formally induct each of these officers into the SC Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame, we are reminded of their selfless dedication and their courage in the face of danger. I am humbled by their honor and their sacrifice.”

The ceremony brings the total number of South Carolina officers who are honored in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room to 423.