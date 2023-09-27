GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two students have been charged after a loaded gun was found on campus Wednesday in Greenville County.

According to Greenville County Schools, school officials at Hillcrest High School searched a student’s vehicle for drugs when they found a loaded gun.

Officials said no threats were made and the weapon was never brought inside the school.

The two students were charged by law enforcement in relation to the incident.

The students will be disciplined in accordance with the district’s behavior code.