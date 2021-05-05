2 students taken to hospital after bus overturns into creek in Madison Co.

MADISON CO., NC (WSPA) – Three students were hurt and two were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash Wednesday afternoon in Madison County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 4:00pm on Big Pine Road.

Troopers said the bus ran off the right side of the road and overturned into a creek.

10 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash.

Three of the students were hurt with two being taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville for injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.