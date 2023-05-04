SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Charleston-area restaurant chain is set to open two locations in Greenville and Asheville.

The Greenville restaurant will be located at 1813 Laurens Road. Another Taco Boy will be located at 130 Biltmore Park Town Square in Asheville.

The Asheville location should be open in the summer of 2023.

The Greenville location is expected to open in late summer or early fall of 2023.

Taco Boy opened its first location in Folly Beach in 2006. Since then it has opened restaurants in Charleston and Summerville.

Taco Boy expanded to North Carolina in 2022 by opening a restaurant in West Asheville.