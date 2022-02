SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a Spartanburg County home Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Pacolet Fire Department, a vehicle ran into a home at 12:33 p.m. in the 200 block of W. Murph Road.

The fire department said two people were taken to hospital. There is no word on their condition.