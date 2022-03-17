GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a short pursuit ended in a crash Thursday in Cherokee County.

The Gaffney Police Department said officers were dispatched at 11:34 a.m. to Limestone Courts on an “attempt to locate” call.

The caller told dispatch that Michael Sean Logan Jr. was at the complex in a stolen vehicle.

According to the police department, Logan Jr. avoided officers Wednesday night in a stolen black 2016 Mazda 6.

As responding officers were approaching the area, the lieutenant on shift saw a car fitting that description on Cherokee Avenue approaching 3rd Street.

The officer turned on their lights and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

Police said the suspect sped down Cherokee Avenue. The suspect did not stop for the traffic light at 6th Street and hit a 1999 Ford Explorer.

Both Logan Jr. and the driver of the Ford Explorer were taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investing the crash.