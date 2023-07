GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department said that two teenage suspects have been arrested regarding a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday.

According to officers, the robbery took place at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 345 Bypass 72 NW in Greenwood.

Officers said that the two suspects are both 17 years old. Officers are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

