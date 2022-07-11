RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – Two teenagers were injured Friday in a shooting in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Rutherford Regional Hospital for a report of two people with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Miller Road just west of Rutherfordton.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old had been dropped off at the hospital with injuries.

The 15-year-old had a gunshot wound to the side and underwent surgery before being transferred to Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 16-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand and later released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division.