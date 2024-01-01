CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning in Gaffney.

According to the coroner’s office, the crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Old Post Road near the intersection of Jeannie’s Lane.

The coroner identified the teenagers as Gabriel Evan Allison and Ashyln Blake Jones, both 18.

Officials said Allison was the driver of a 2010 Honda traveling north on Old Post Road when it crossed the center line and was t-boned on the passenger side by a 2020 Infinity that was traveling south on Old Post Road.

Allison was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected on impact. Jones was restrained, according to the coroner’s office.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said speed appears to be a contributing factor. Autopsies will be performed later this week.

This crash remains under investigation by the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.