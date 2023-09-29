ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Abbeville men are facing the possibility of life in prison without parole after being convicted Thursday in connection to an assault in 2020.

46-year-old Travis Arnett Lee and 40-year-old Kendrick Montrez Lee were convicted by an Abbeville County jury of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

In October 2020, officials said the victim went to the apartments at the 1100 block of Cambridge Street to confront the defendants about allegations that the victim burglarized the defendants’ apartment.

Surveillance video from the apartment showed Travis Lee grabbing the victim in the parking lot and holding the victim until Kendrick Lee arrived with a blunt object, hitting the victim in the head multiple times.

The video continued to show that the altercation began in the parking lot, continued between two apartment buildings and ended near the tree line behind one of the buildings.

Officials said the victim was able to contact a ride and make his way back home before going unconscious.

Officers on the scene said they observed several lacerations to the victim’s head as well as a large amount of blood.

He was airlifted to Greenville to receive treatment for his injuries.

SC officials served both Travis Lee and Kendrick Lee notice prior to trial that prosecutors would seek life-without-parole sentences based on their prior violent history.