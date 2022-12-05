SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two nurses are accused of neglecting patients at a Spartanburg nursing home.

44-year-old Heather Starr Gowan and 22-year-old Alyssa Page Morris were each charged with two counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the two were employed as licensed practical nurses at Magnolia Manor in Spartanburg.

Investigators said Gowan and Morris knowingly failed to provide necessary care to two residents.

The attorney general’s office said the two failed to change the victims’ wound dressings, resulting in the wounds getting larger and causing unnecessary harm and risk to their health.

The case was reported to the Spartanburg Police Department and the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit by Magnolia Manor.

Gowan and Morris were both booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center Monday and have since been released.