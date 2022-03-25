SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Upstate residents won $30,000 Friday after buying $2 scratch-off tickets.

According to South Carolina Education Lottery, one winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA on Eighteen Miler Road in Central. The other was bought at the Quickway on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood.

One winner said she felt lucky, but couldn’t decide if she wanted to get a ticket or not.

“My Mom said to go ahead and try your luck,” she said.

The Greenwood woman went to her mom’s home after buying her ticket, scratched it on the porch, and they both screamed.

The other winner was not as lucky with his first attempt. The Central man bought two more tickets after he won nothing from his first few tickets.

“I could have used a defibrillator,” the Upstate man joked. “It was shocking.”

Both winners planned to purchase a new home with their money.