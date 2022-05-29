ENOREE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two vehicles crashed into a Spartanburg County fire station Sunday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Fire Services Coordinator, the call came in around 5:23 p.m. for a crash with one person entrapped at the Enoree Fire Station.

Two people were taken to the hospital, the fire services coordinator said. Their conditions are unknown.

There was damage to the building along with some engines that were inside, according to officials.

According to Spartanburg County Dispatch, traffic on Highway 221 is being redirected. Troopers from the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with Trinity, Roebuck and Cowpens Fire Departments are responding.

