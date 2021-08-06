2 wanted after carjacking at Pickens Co. car wash

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for two people wanted for a carjacking Friday afternoon at a Pickens County car wash.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the carjacking happened around 2:30pm on Farrs Bridge Road north of Easley.

Investigators said two men arrived at the car wash in a dark colored 90’s model Chevrolet pickup truck.

The passenger got out of the truck and took the victim’s 1999 Honda Civic at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s with several tattoos on both arms and short dark hair. He was also wearing a black AC/DC t-shirt.

The suspects left the car wash headed toward Greenville on Farrs Bridge Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Jeremy Stone with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

