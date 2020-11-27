2 wanted after home invasion in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two men who they said broke into a McDowell County home, assaulted a man, and stole money.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the home invasion happened around 9:00pm on November 21 at a home on Reds Hill near Sugar Hill Road.

The sheriff’s office said two men kicked the door in and assaulted a 54-year-old man before taking money and leaving. Deputies said there were three residents home at the time of the home invasion.

Investigators said the injured man was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The two suspects were caught on camera leaving the scene, according to McDowell County deputies.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to call Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 828-652-7463.