2 wanted after vehicle break-ins in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies are trying to identify two people they say broke into several vehicles in Buncombe County in August.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicles were broken into in the area of Brevard Road near the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Bent Creek area on August 10.

Detectives said the two suspects were caught on surveillance video using credit cards which were stolen from the vehicles.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brooke Barnette at 828-250-4453.