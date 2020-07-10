2 wanted following trailer, gutter machine theft in Rutherford Co.

Joseph Pavelko and Melissa Philbeck – Courtesy of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for two suspects following a theft investigation last month.

According to a news release, a Haulmark 16-foot tandem axle trailer and Knudson 1770 Gutter Machine were stolen and taken out of Rutherford County on June 26.

Both items were later recovered in Mill Spring, N.C. on Thursday.

Detectives have obtained warrants for Joseph Anthony Pavelko, 43, and Melissa Cooper Philbeck, 45, and are currently searching for them.

Pavelko — also known as Joseph Terranova, Dominic Heart and Dominic Page — has a last known address being in South Carolina, and has a criminal history with addresses associated with him in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Connecticut, according to the release.

He has been charged with two counts of felony larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

Philbeck has a last known address being in Cleveland County.

She was charged with two counts of felony larceny, breaking and entering and injury to personal property.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-286-2911, 828-287-6247 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 828-286-8477.