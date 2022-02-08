2 wanted for Asheville armed robbery arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two suspects who were wanted by the Asheville Police Department for robbing a person at gunpoint in January have been arrested in Newton, N.C.

According to APD, Fredderick Seth Grant, of Charlotte, was wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Ariel Denae Martz, of Newton, was wanted for aid and abet armed robbery for committing an armed robbery on a man on Jan. 14.

APD Criminal Investigations Division detectives conducted a thorough investigation and named Grant and Martz in an arrest warrant as suspects in the crime, officials said. The two were arrested on Feb. 4 by the Newton Police Department and were transported to the Catawba County Jail. 

Grant was released on a $35,000 bond and Martz was released on a $10,000 bond, according to officers. The two have a court hearing in Buncombe County.

