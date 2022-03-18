SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two people who broke into a Simpsonville Spinx early Thursday morning.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, the two people broke into the store on West Georgia Road between 4:48am and 5:00am.

The two are believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, police said.

The first person was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Queen” and “Crown” on the front with red “Tom and Jerry” sweatpants, and white Crocs, according to police.

The second person was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a red and black scarf on their face, black pants, and black shoes.

Simpsonville Police said the two were seen driving an early model beige two-door Mazda B-series pickup truck with silver wheels and a toolbox.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call Investigator Tedrow at 864-967-9536.